Bajaj Auto sales rise 3 pc in May to 4.19 lakh units

MUMBAI, June 3: Bajaj Auto Monday reported 3 per
cent increase in total sales in May at 4,19, 235 units as
against 4,07,044 units in the same month previous year.
Motorcycle sales increased 7 per cent to 3,65,068
units in the previous month as against 3,42,595 units in May
2018, the company said in a statement.
Commercial vehicles sales declined by 16 per cent to
54,167 units during the month compared to64, 449 units in the
year-ago period, it added.
Exports stood at 1,83,411 units in the previous month
as against 1,82,419 units in the same month of 2018, an
increase ofone per cent, as per the statement. (PTI)
