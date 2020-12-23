Bajaj Allianz Life Helps Senior Citizens by introducing Digital Life Certification

KOLKATA, Dec 23: Bajaj Allianz Life, one of India’s leading life insurers, introduced a first-of-its-kind video-based Digital Life Certification for its policyholders to ease the annuity pension claim process.

With this new service, senior citizens can now submit their Certificate of Existence (COE) or Life Certificate digitally to the Company representative through a simple video call.

This new service is available for Bajaj Allianz Life policyholders via its i-SERV video calling facility on WhatsApp.

Bajaj Allianz Life has been the first to introduce the submission of Life Certificate online, and now the video-based Digital Life Certification facility to ease the annuity pension claim process for its policyholders.

The simple and straightforward process requires the policyholder to come on video through the Company’s i-SERV video calling facility on WhatsApp and prove their existence digitally to the Company representative. Thus the entire process of submitting Life Certificate has now become contactless, paperless, and hassle-free with Digital Life Certification service, allowing customers to connect directly to the Company’s representative in a secure and safe environment.

This first-of-its-kind service has been designed keeping in mind the needs of senior citizens as they need not visit the Company’s branches during the pandemic to submit their Life Certificate. Commenting on the new service, Kayzad Hiramanek, Chief-Operations and Customer Experience, Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “We continue to focus on providing smart digital solutions to our customers while bearing in mind the new business environment that we are currently operating in.

The Digital Life Certification service has been introduced for customer’s convenience and safety, and also keeping in mind how digitally inclined customers have become during the time of the pandemic. I believe by leveraging simple consumer tech on platforms that consumers are most familiar with, will strengthen the wow experience we are always striving to enhance, for our consumers.”

(UNI)