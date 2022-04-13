Baisakhi: The Birthday of the Khalsa

Inderjeet S Bhatia “Prince”

“Baisakhi”, also called “Vaisakhi”, is the ancient spring harvest festival that has been observed in the northern parts of India especially in the states of Punjab and Haryana, for many centuries. The time of “Baisakhi” usually signifies the end of the harvest season and is an occasion of tremendous joy and festivities for the farmers. “Baisakhi” became closely associated with the Sikhism at the end of the 17th century when Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs chose this day to create the highest order that can be reached by the Sikhs known as the “Khalsa Panth”.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s creation of the Khalsa Panth on the Baisakhi day of 1699 is an event of such world significance that Arnold Tonybee has called it the precursor and forerunner of Lenin’s Communist party.

In 1699, Guru Gobind Rai Ji sent special messages to Sikhs all over India that they would meet at Anandpur Sahib on Baisakhi day. At this gathering, after the Gurbani recitation was over, Guru ji went on the stage in an unusual mood, drew his glittering sword and called for a brave Sikh to come forward to offer his head to the Guru. This unexpected demand was answered with complete silence from the audience. The Guru raised his voice and repeated his words demanding the head of a Sikh. Bhai Daya Ram Ji calmly came to the stage. Guru Ji took him to the nearby tent and came again on the stage with bloody sword in his hands to ask for another head of a Sikh.

This act was repeated for a total of 5 times by Guru Ji and five Sikhs came forward to offer their heads one by one. Bhai Daya Ram Ji, a Khatri of Lahore, Bhai Dharam Chand , a Jatt from Delhi, Bhai Himmat Dass, a washerman from Dwarika, Bhai Mohkam Chand , a calico printer from Puri, Orissa, and Bhai Sahib Chand, a barber from Bidar in Karnataka were the 5 Sikhs who offered their heads to Guru Ji. Then, to the surprise of the whole congregation, all five Sikhs were brought back from the tent to the stage, alive and dressed in special robes. Guru Ji prepared Amrit for them with water he made holy by reciting from Gurbani the five compositions :

Japu, Jaap, Swayas, Chopaai, Anand and stirring the water with a double edged sword and made it sweet by adding sugar (“Pattasas”) to it.

Guru Ji then offered Amrit to them. They were five Amridhari Sikhs whom the Guru Ji called “Panj Piyaray”, the five beloved ones. They were given a common surname “Singh” and were called the “Khalsa”. They were told that from then onwards, they were no more Jatts, Khatris, high or low caste persons. Every one was equal and they were all like brothers. Everyone accepting Amrit became a Singh and the Singhs as a group were given the name of Khalsa.

The Khalsa was given the full authority to take decisions regarding the situation and problems faced by the Panth (Sikhs). The decisions have to be taken according to the directions of the holy Guru Granth Sahib Ji and have to be respected and obeyed by all the Sikhs. It was written in Sarab Loh Granth as under :

“Khalsa Akal Purakh Ki Fauj,

Pargatiyo Khalsa

Parmatam Ji Mauj”

(The Khalsa is the army of the eternal Lord raised by him our of his pleasure)

The distinguishing features of the Khalsa were their uncut beared, unshorn hair with a turban, an iron bangle, (Kara’), a sword dangling on the left (Kirpaan), an underwear (Kachhara) and a small comb in the hair. They were meant to be legions of the timeless God commissioned to establish the rule of “Dharma” and uproot all evil. Guru Ji himself joined them to fulfill the mission. Guru Ji held his “Panj Piayaray” in so high esteem that he knelt before them and asked them to initiate him into the Khalsa Panth in the same way as he had done them.

Guru Ji was then administered Amrit in the same manner and was given the surname of “Singh”. Guru Ji, thus became, Guru Gobind Singh Ji from Guru Gobind Rai Ji (His previous name) . The Khalsa with God’s light shining within, was meant to be a global society. They were not to form separate denomination as that was totally against the Guru Ji’s universal concept of ‘Ek Hi Sroop Sabhi, Ek Jo Janbo”

The creation of the Khalsa was, thus, the crowning event of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s life from the stand point of both organisation and ideology.

Ideologically the creation of the Khalsa aimed at a well balanced combination of the ideals of “Bhakti” and “Shakti” of moral and spiritual excellence and militant valour and heroism of higher order.