“Baisakhi: Revelation of the Khalsa”

Kanwal Singh

In 1699, Baisakhi Day, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib founded the Khalsa Panth at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, the blessed fort of uncut hair, however more than two hundred years of preparation went into the creation of Khalsa. The journey from Kartarpur Sahib to Anandpur Sahib was full of challenges and difficulties. On the day of inauguration of Khalsa, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib empowered and inspired the people and declared to the world that the Khalsa has born. It will never back down and will stand against all forms of oppression as a collective force. Guru Sahib created warriors just like himself. The world had never seen such a model where a institution of Saint-Warrior was build out of the word of the Guru.

The Institution of Khalsa laid the foundation of an egalitarian society where everyone was free, where there was divine awareness, where there was no caste, class identities. Thus, Khalsa was the one who was free, who was pure and who was drenched in Gurus Love. The word “Khalsa” for the first time appears in the hymn by Bhagat Kabeer in Guru Granth Sahib Ji Maharaj.

“Death has fallen on the whole world; the doubting religious scholars are also listed on the Register of Death. The persons who imbibe God’s love and devotion become pure”.

Bhagat Kabir, Raag Sorath, Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ang 654. Baisakhi as according to Sikh’s calendar falls on the first day of the month of Baisakh.”. In Punjab Baisakhi has been long celebrated as the cultural festival of harvest of Rabi Crop. Harvest symbolises fruits of labour and abundance of nature just like the development of Khalsa after great sacrifices and nurturing by the ten Gurus. Guru Sahibs were aware about the cultural milieu of those times. Through the “Shabad” (Hymns) these celebrations were visualised into developing a relationship with the Akal Purakh. Guru Amar Das Sahib continued with these traditions and asked people to gather at Goindwal Sahib to celebrate Baisakhi. A culture which was essentially folk was transformed into a culture of divine awareness. Guru Arjan Sahib sacrificed his life for the greater cause. Guru Sahib invented a new form of script, took the divine message, concretised it into a constitution, our supreme Guru, Guru Granth Sahib Ji Maharaj. He taught Sikhs to have a direct relation with God and keep doing what you need to do and is right. The word Khalsa again appears in Sikh traditions in the Hukams- commandments of Guru Hargobind Maharaj where the sangat of the eastern region is described as “Guru Ka Khalsa”

“Pargateyo Khalsa Parmatam Ki Mauz”. So, Khalsa was not created in one go it was revealed or developed for two centuries. Forts were built, Takhts were established as part of institution building, divine consciousness was developed, sacrifices were made, wars were fought, Sikhs were prepared mentally and physically.

When the day had arrived, there was huge congregation at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. All those who had faith in the Shabad had assembled before the Guru. Guru had made it clear that this year Vaisakhi is going to be a unique affair. Guru Sahib addressed the sangat with a stirring oration of his divine mission. After the discourse, Guru Sahib flashed his unsheathed sword and said that every great work demands an equally great sacrifice. Then pointing at the crowd Guru Sahib demanded one head for oblation. It was time for allegiance. It was time to submit yourself to the Guru even if that means giving up your head.

As mentioned in Sikh historical text Sri Gur Pratap Suraj Granth by Bhai Santokh Singh, Daya Ram, a shopkeeper of Lahore, arose and offered himself to the Guru. Baisakhi becomes amazing and revolutionary when you are ready to be the lovers of the Divine Wisdom. He followed behind the Guru to a nearby tent. Guru Gobind Singh emerged alone from the tent with his sword dripping in blood and asked for another head. This time Dharam Singh from Hastinapur (today Meerut), presented himself to the Guru following the footsteps of Daya Ram. Guru Gobind Singh repeated the call three times. Three more courageous Sikhs individually answered the Guru’s call Mohkham Chand, a tailor, Himmat Rai, a water-bearer from town Sahib Chand, a barber from Bidar in Karnataka, each stood up one after another and advanced to offer their heads. Look at the beauty of Baisakhi of 1699 that the blessed fort of uncut hair, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib had people who have cut hair in their life. like the volunteer Bhai Sahib Chand, who by profession was a Barber but he was also invited because he had faith in the Shabad. No discrimination was made on what class, caste or profession you belong to. It’s their choice whether they want to volunteer or not. After few moments Guru Sahib emerged from the tent with the five Sikhs and declared them as “Panj Pyare”. Thus, warriors were born out of Gurus Love. They were without any hatred. These five were initiated into the Khalsa siblinghood by receiving Amrit. Amrit was prepared by reciting five banis.

Khalsa emerged from the “Gurus Shabad”. Khande-Ki-Pahul ceremony was established by tenth Guru and all five beloved Sikhs were baptised by Guru Gobind Singh Sahib. Khande Di Pahul not only embodies the primary objects of Sikh faith and the promises connected therewith, but also is itself a promise to lead a pure and pious life to unite with Almighty Lord. The Panj Pyares adorn “Five Ks” which became the five tenets of Sikhi- Kesh (Uncut Hair), Kanga (Wooden Comb), Kadha, Kachhera, Kirpan (Sword). In Khalsa Mahima, Guru Gobind Singh described Khalsa as his truest form and also issued a commandment that if Khalsa follows the ways of the other, Guru Sahib will withdraw his assistance.

Guru Gobind Singh Sahib blessed them with a new life free from taboos, previous life identities. All their past identities, occupation, actions were eliminated. All castes became one, women were treated equal as men, poor and downtrodden were blessed with Sovereignty and Royalty. Guru Sahib created warriors, scholars just like himself. The world had never witnessed an institution of this sort. Men were given the surname “Singhs” and women were blessed with the surname “Kaurs”. It was something very unique in world history.

Bhai Nand Lal Goya, the court poet of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib has defined the political character of Khalsa in his writings titled “Tankhanama”. This religious doctrine documents the instructions of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib. It states that Khalsa is who annihilates the oppressor, protects the poor, shatters all worldly bondages, connects with naam, one who adorns arms, establishes the sovereign rule of the divine. Even Guru Nanak Sahib seeks the company of the low and identified himself with the poor. Just like the political character of the Khalsa of being pro-poor and anti-oppressor.

Baisakhi for humanity is a day to celebrate oneness, equality and sovereignty. It’s a day to recognize the divine light present in all of us. It’s a day to stand up for Justice and empower the weak and downtrodden. You will find Baisakhi beautiful when you are prepared to submit yourself to the Guru.

