Baisakhi Celebrated With Religious Fervour Across Kashmir

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 13: Baisakhi was celebrated with religious fervour by the Sikh community across Kashmir valley on Saturday.

The main function in Kashmir was held at the Chatti Padshahi Gurdwara located at Rainawari in old Srinagar.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said they held prayers, kirtan and organised langars at major Gurdwaras across Kashmir .

“Many scholars, kirtan jathas were invited from Darbar Saheb (Golden Temple) in the celebrations which was also attended by the local kirtan jathas,” Raina said.

He said langar was arranged by the Gurdwara committee which was served to thousands of devotees.

Many small eatable stalls were also arranged by many NGOs, which gave a festive look to the function.

This year one thing remained unique that Panja Pyaras came from Punjab and many boys and girls were baptised to Khalsa panth as per Guru Gobind Singhji’s teachings, Raina said.

Baisakhi is celebrated as the day of the creation of the Khalsa. Culturally, much of India celebrates Baisakhi as a harvest festival and is often also referred to as the Sikh New Year.

Raina said that Sikh population of 80,000 in Kashmir has a unique way of celebrating Baisakhi.

Functions were held in all major Gurdwaras in Kashmir.

“One could see both religious activities and as well as festival look in celebrating Baisakhi. One may not find such celebration out of Kashmir valley. This is because of cultural bindings of all religions in Kashmir,” the Chairman of APSCC said.