Bag Containing Pistol, Some Ammunition Seized In J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Oct 14: Security forces Saturday recovered a bag containing a pistol and some ammunition during a search and cordon operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The operation was jointly carried out by police and the amy in Dhargloon area in the Mendhar sector following specific input, the officials said.

They said a bag was spotted lying near a natural cave and its search led to the recovery of a 9-mm pistol with a magazine and nine bullets, 159 bullets of AK assault rifle, one pouch, one dress, one black trouser and one waterproof suit.

However, no one was arrested in connection with the recovery, the officials said.