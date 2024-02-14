Badrinath Dham To Open On May 12

DEHRADUN, Feb 14: The doors to the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand will be opened for devotees at 6 am on May 12, the temple committee said on Wednesday.

Keeping with tradition, the date and time for the opening of the temple gates were announced after a religious ceremony at Narendra Nagar Palace on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Wednesday, chairman of Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee Ajendra Ajay said.

The erstwhile Tehri royal family members, including BJP MP from Tehri Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, her husband Manujendra Shah and their daughter Shrija Shah were present at the ceremony, Ajay said. (Agencies)