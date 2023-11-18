Badalta J&K not a mere slogan, it symbolises new aspirations, hope: LG

‘UT undergoing rapid process of transformation’

Excelsior Correspondent

New Delhi, Nov 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Jammu Kashmir Union Territory Day celebrations at 42nd India International Trade Fair 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi today.

In his address, Sinha commended the marketing excellence endeavour of India Trade Promotion Organization for bringing together exhibitors, buyers, sellers, distributors, customers, small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurs and artisan under one roof.

He said the India International Trade Fair’s (IITF) theme this year is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-United by Trade’ is offering an ideal platform to showcase state-of-the-art technologies, innovations and infinite variety of creative products.

“J&K Pavilion at IITF is getting extraordinary response from domestic and international buyers. It has become most effective instrument to promote tremendous market potential of J&K UT and build and strengthen the trade ties,” the Lt Governor said.

Sharing J&K’s journey over the past few years, he said the UT is undergoing a rapid process of transformation. He said the change taking place in diverse sectors has given our entrepreneurs a new set of wings to achieve the new goals and tap into international markets.

“Badalta Jammu and Kashmir is not just a slogan. It symbolizes the new aspirations, new hope of our entrepreneurs, business community, artisans and the revival of the ancient culture. I invite the business leaders and potential investors to invest in J&K,” Sinha said.

Efforts are being made to provide J&K’s handloom, handicraft and agro sector access to global market. New handloom, Handicraft policy and other interventions have brought positive change in the lives of our artisans and skilled workforce, he added.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the key initiatives of the UT Administration to provide vast opportunities to women entrepreneurs and artisans to showcase their skills and contribute to the local economy.

At India International Trade Fair, the Lt Governor visited the J&K Pavilion and interacted with the exhibitors, entrepreneurs and artisans from Jammu Kashmir.

He said the stalls put up at the Trade fair displaying products from J&K are a must-visit for all.

“J&K is part of focus States/UTs this year and more than 122 exhibitors from the Union Territory are offering unique handicraft, handloom and agro-based products. Visitors and buyers can experience creativity of our craftspeople, weavers and a wide canvas of agricultural products,” Sinha said.

A grand cultural programme was also organized to mark the occasion.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner/Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department; Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director JKTPO; officers of J&K Government and India Trade Promotion Organization; members of business and trade fraternity were present.