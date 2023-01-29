Bad weather forces Shah to address Haryana rally over phone, says BJP will win all LS seats in State in 2024

GOHANA (Haryana), Jan 29: After his visit here to attend a public rally on Sunday was cancelled due to bad weather, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the gathering briefly over phone and exuded confidence that “lotus will bloom” on all Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2024 elections.

He also said the Manohar Lal Khattar Government has reined in corruption and undertaken development in all fields during the past eight years.

Addressing the ‘Jan Utthan Rally’, Shah appealed to the people of Haryana to vote for BJP to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again.

“I could not come, but in near future I will come to Gohana,” he said, adding “on every Lok Sabha seat, Bharatiya Janata Party’s lotus will bloom, I have full belief.”

BJP had in 2019 won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana.

Haryana unit of the BJP had been preparing for the Gohana rally for the past few weeks and Shah was also to address a party meeting here.

Addressing the rally, Shah said the present State Government has ended casteism, improved the law and order, and ensured there is no corruption in recruitment for Government jobs in the State.

Shah said that the development which has been undertaken in the past eight years was not witnessed in the State in decades.

He also mentioned that now educated sarpanches are taking Haryana forward.

Earlier, speaking at the rally, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Shah could not come as his helicopter was not given permission for takeoff due to bad weather.

The weather in Gohana was inclement and more rains are likely during the day.

Khattar said that Shah wanted to come by road but since it would have taken two hours, he suggested to the Union Minister to address the gathering over phone.

Addressing the gathering over phone, Shah said, “I had great desire to meet you all in this rally, but due to bad weather, permission for helicopter takeoff was not given”.

Shah said that after permission for helicopter was not given he started to come by car, but as more rain was predicted the Haryana chief minister requested him to address the gathering over phone.

Khattar, Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar and some State Ministers were among those present at the rally.

Gohana falls in Sonipat district and is part of the Sonipat parliamentary constituency.

In the assembly polls held in 2019, BJP won 40 of the 90 seats and after it fell short of majority, it forged an alliance with Jannayak Janta Party, which has 10 seats in the present state assembly. (PTI)