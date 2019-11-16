Back to Village Programme likely from Nov 25

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: The part two of J&K Government’s ambitious programme ‘Back to Village’ is likely to be held from November 25 to 30.

The Part II is follow up to the ‘Back to Village’ Programme Part One, which was held on June 20-27 this year for collecting feedback on delivery of Government schemes and programmes in villages across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Commissioner/ Secretary RDD and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, main focus of the Back to Village Programme Part II is to energise Panchayat functionaries, getting feedback on general public service delivery system, implementation of Government schemes, capturing specific economic potential and undertaking assessment of needs of villages.

Under the program, the entire administrative apparatus of the State Government goes to visit all the 4483 Panchayat Halqas to get the grassroots level feedback from general public. The Government deploys one Gazetted officer as Nodal Officer in each Panchayat Halqa, who interacts with Panchayat members, general public to get the general feedback.

Formal orders on ‘Back to Village’ Programme Part II and appointment of the Nodal Officers for the same are likely to be issued soon by the General Administration Department.