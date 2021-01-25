Back to schools

As a measure of furthering the process of opening up, it is decided to open schools with effect from February 1 in Jammu and Kashmir after remaining closed for over 11 months. The opening up process of schools , however, is strictly on the condition of observing the usual mandatory compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for COVID -19 precautions. Since otherwise during harsh winter months, educational institutions remain closed in Kashmir valley, their opening would be as per normal usual schedule, in Jammu strictly as per Government order from Feb 1 and 8 respectively. In respect of this step, we expect that the school managements shall ensure that there were enough measures and strict observance of absolute precautions for the safety of students. The district authorities along with the ones from Education Department must routinely conduct inspections of schools to assess the precautionary arrangements and safety standards maintained for students. We cannot indefinitely afford to keep schools closed as all students especially in rural and far flung areas cannot avail of the facility of on-line coaching classes especially in the light of the UT deprived of the 4-G internet facility where-under connecting is not only the main problem but frequent disruptions and slow speed virtually makes the on-line facility a mockery , the extent of which probably would not be felt much in the urban areas. Hand washing points and sanitizers should be provided in the schools. The Government order although specially makes a mention of such precautionary measures to be taken, yet while implementing no complacency should be there of any sort. Needless to add maintaining physical distance between teachers and students and students themselves inter-se are absolutely imperative and therefore, seating arrangements should be in that order in class rooms