Back to Schools

Sasha Banhotra

With the sudden arrival of the covid pandemic there came a wave of unwanted unlearning among the students. The “New Normal” during the pandemic required unlearning of what the children had always known about schools- the rows of desks, the classroom setup with boards, examinations in halls/classrooms, school bags, tangible objects in school premises, physical interaction with the same age group and teachers, teaching by teachers in person, group participation, critical thinking, playing in the playground, and extracurricular activities. But, unfortunately, within the last two years it is observed that the feeling of anxiety, stress, depression and even nervous breakdowns have become a common part of their lives. Children are the most beautiful creation of the Almighty yet naive, hence need more protection from their vulnerabilities and insecurities.

The feeling of mounting stress is the most among the children between the age of 15- 23. If things continue to manifest in the same manner where the children seem to lack the confidence to lead their lives with the fear of being infected by a virus, the future seems to be heading towards a vulnerable state of being. Apparently, one of the countries in which young people are especially struggling with mental health issues is India. First came the concept of “Distance Learning” then came “Hybrid Learning” which took a toll on the minds of the students as it brought with itself a whole wave of confusion and anxiety. The shift from public space to personal space forced them to be confined within the four walls which impacted their physical as well as mental growth. Students have faced an identity crisis and some even have suffered from lost identities. Virtual learning brought with itself the necessary need of gadget usage due to which children have been exposed to insensitive devices which led to lack of sensitivity among the children.

The impact of which was also seen during the online classes. With flexible access to internet connectivity, digital resources and the whole world of e-glamour on their screens, thinking of children has become abnormal.

Recent studies have shown that with the arrival of the pandemic, the children are exposed to the VUCA world: Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity. They need to be prepared to be living in the one, hence adaptive learning is required.

A school teacher during an interaction said, “In online classes, children do not turn on their cameras as they have become more conscious about their backgrounds which might expose where they come from and also how they look at the moment. Hence, most of them prefer to keep it off or apply bizarre virtual backgrounds. This leads to hiding their true identities when they should be comfortable with it. For us, it seems like we are teaching our laptop screens.”

The process of teaching- learning needs to push the reverse gear in order to make them familiar with the conduct of schools. So, here arises the responsibility of parents, household members and teachers to work together towards the development of children; the upcoming future of the country. Role of parents as well as teachers is essential in this phase of transition from ‘Distance learning’ to ‘Back to school’. Art of parenting must be taught to parents in schools in the form of seminars. Children need to be taught that ones who are able to handle the extremes of life are capable of attaining peace in life. There is no doubt that in this whole process of shift of teaching- learning phases, teachers have been the real heroes throughout the journey. Schools must focus on team-building activities, group interactions and have an open dialogue among the students to know more about their mental health. Extracurricular activities must be conducted more often in a week. Focus should be more on speaking activities like: debating, speech, theatre and drama, JAM (Just a minute) sessions, and playground activities. Parents must take their children to their favorite outdoor spots to bring back the old memories hence become familiar with the social world again. This will result in less hours on their screens and more within the arms of nature.

Children who are suffering from severe mental health problems must adopt some of these practices- regular exercising, gardening, going for a walk, meditation and the most important out of these all- Talking and sharing with their loved ones. Yoga is one of the best practices to curb anxiety and stress. It is essential for children to build short-term and achievable goals. Pranayama: a yogic practice that helps to build focus on breathing equals mood of goodness which in return equals to completion of short term goals in a student’s life. With reopening of schools, one can only hope that the children learn to grow with time and head towards a brighter future.