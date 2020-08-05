Babri Masjid Case: Trial verdict to be delivered by Aug 31

LUCKNOW: A special CBI court in Lucknow, following the Supreme Court order, will deliver its verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case by August 31.

The trial court has almost completed its day-to-day hearing and now the accused have been asked to furnish explanations or evidences in written document through their lawyers latest by August 10.

With Ramjanambhoomi verdict delivered on November 9, 2019, now the focus has shifted to the trial case of demolition, which began after December 6, 1992. The Supreme Court in its title suit judgement had also observed that the demolition of the mosque was a criminal act.

However, all the 31 accused including deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani, Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, former UP CM Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharati have pleaded not guilty in the case and alleged that there were framed in a political conspiracy.

After 28 years of often-derailed investigations and trial, the matter has finally reached the concluding stages in the special CBI court in Lucknow.

Out of the 32 surviving accused, 31 have recorded their final statements under section 313 of the CrPC. One of the lesser-known accused is absconding. A total of 351 witnesses have been examined so far.

The special judge SK Yadav, hearing the case, was given an extension by the SC to complete this trial.

Advocate Abhishek Ranjan, who is also the counsel for Advani, Joshi and Kalyan Singh, said, “The proceedings are in the final stages. After the 313 CrPC statement, the defence will once again like to question the needed witnesses. The Supreme Court has fixed August 31 as the final date for the conclusion of the hearing. Hence day-to-day hearing is going on.”

Senior advocate IB Singh, who had argued in defence of several of the accused, said, “The trial is in its last leg now. We expect a judgement in the case soon.”

Answering a question that even after 28 years, a judgement in the matter is still awaited from a CBI court, Mr Singh said, “The case has been of big drawbacks from the first day, right from why different FIRs were registered for a crime related to the same incident… over the years it has been more an effort of political witch hunt rather than a serious investigation of the crime.”

(AGENCIES)