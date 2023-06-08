B Srinivasan, Who Strengthened Intelligence Wing Of J&K Police, Appointed Puducherry DGP

New Delhi, Jun 8: Senior IPS officer B Srinivasan, who has been instrumental in strengthening of intelligence wing in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was on Thursday appointed as Director General of Puducherry Police.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also appointed IPS officer Anil Shukla as police chief of Mizoram.

Srinivasan, a 1990 batch IPS officer, who was the intelligence chief when the Centre abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state, is the second officer to be posted out of the Union territory after the Jammu and Kashmir cadre was merged with AGMUT cadre. Earlier, Lalatendu Mohanty was posted in the Delhi Police.

Srinivasan replaces Manoj Kumar Lal who has been called to Delhi for further posting.

In another transfer, Shukla, a 1996 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, was posted

as Director General of Mizoram Police. He was serving in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as Inspector General of Police.

Shukla, during his stint in the National Investigation Agency, was heading investigations of several terror-related crimes in Jammu and Kashmir and a major crackdown on separatists was carried out during his tenure. He takes over from Devesh Chandra Srivastava who has been shifted as Director General of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Satish Golcha, a 1992 IPS officer of AGMUT, who was serving as Director General of Arunachal Pradesh Police, has been called to Delhi for further posting. He will be replaced by 1994 batch officer Anand Mohan.

In another transfer, Neeraj Thakur, a 1994 batch IPS officer, has been shifted to Delhi for further posting. He was serving as Director General of Police in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.