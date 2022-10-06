Azad-led DAP begins process to set up zonal, district committees ahead of Assembly polls in J&K

JAMMU, Oct 6: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has formed various teams for submitting proposals for constituting zonal and district committees of the party ahead of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The six panels having senior leaders as members were asked to complete the exercise of their respective zones within 10 days and submit the recommendations of the proposed zonal and district committees by October 18, a party leader said on Thursday.

The former chief minister’s decision to select zonal and district committees of his newly floated party came at a time when Home Minister Amit Shah assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the Assembly elections would be held after the completion of the ongoing exercise of electoral rolls.

Azad announced the formation of three teams each for Jammu and Kashmir divisions to cover all the 20 districts.

“Once our zonal and district committees are constituted, zonal and district office bearers will be asked to go to the block and panchayat level to constitute the block committees and panchayat committees,” he said.

An 11-member Central zone Jammu headed by former deputy chief minister Tara Chand will cover Jammu (urban and rural), Kathua, Samba and Udhampur districts, nine-member Chenab valley zone under the leadership of G M Saroori will cover Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Reasi districts and six-member Pir Panjal Zone headed by Ashok Sharma will cover Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu province, the party leader said quoting a communication from Azad.

In Kashmir valley, Taj Mohi-ud-din led north Kashmir Zone will cover Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed-led south Kashmir zone will cover Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts, while the members of central Kashmir zone comprising Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts are being finalised.

On criteria for the selection of president and office bearers of the zonal committees and district committees, the leader said Azad had made it clear that each office bearer, particularly the president of the zone and district, should be able to dedicate minimum 20 days per month for the party, especially till the elections are over.

“The office bearers, particularly the presidents of zonal and district committees, must have their own transport to visit their respective areas. The president and office bearers should be educated enough to receive and pass on messages in English, Hindi and Urdu,” he said quoting the guidelines issued by Azad.

He said the youth representation in committees has been set at a minimum 50 percent, both as office bearers and members, while a minimum 20 percent of office bearers and members shall be women.

All regions and castes should be given due representation in respective committees, the leader said. (Agencies)