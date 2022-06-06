Azad condemns temple attack

JAMMU, June 6: Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday condemned the attack on Vasuki Naag Maharaj temple in Kailash Kund in Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad said in a statement that he was against those who damaged the ‘Kailash Kund’ temple located at a height of about 14,000 feet at Bhaderwah.

He urged the administration to bring the culprits to book immediately. (AGENCIES)