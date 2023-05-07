Azad Backs Article 370 Removal But Expresses Concern Over Recent Terror Attacks

JAMMU, May 7: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief and former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that scrapping of Article 370 stopped stone pelting and terror attacks. However, Azad added that the recent terror attacks are a cause for concern. Azad said that the Central government has succeeded in controlling terrorism and stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Center also did some things which were not in the interest of the people of the state, such as Article 370.

Azad said that while removing of Article 370 was not in the favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it has certainly ended stone pelting in the state. He further said that the incidents that happened in Poonch and Rajouri are a matter of concern. The former Chief Minister of the state said that terrorism is not in anyone’s interest and only the common people have to bear the losses.