Ayushmann, Bhumi, Yami starrer ‘Bala’ to release on Nov 22

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam starrer comedy-drama ‘Bala’ is all set to release on November 22.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the filming began on Monday.

The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa.

The flick which narrates the story of a man facing prematurely balding went on floors earlier this month.

Ayushmann is reuniting with his ‘Vicky Donor’ co-star Yami Gautam, and ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ co-star Bhumi.

Apart from this, Ayushmann will be seen playing a cop for the first time in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’. He will also be sharing screen space with Nushrat Bharucha in ‘Dream Girl’.

Bhumi will also be next seen in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, along with Taapsee Pannu.

