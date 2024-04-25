Ayushman Bharat Card 2024 – Guide to Registration, Eligibility, and Application

In a country as vast and diverse as India, ensuring that every citizen has access to quality healthcare is a monumental challenge. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), also known as the Ayushman Card scheme, is a transformative initiative tackling this challenge head-on. Launched in 2018, it is among the largest public health insurance programs in the world.

At its core, the Ayushman Card scheme provides financial protection for India’s economically disadvantaged populations during medical emergencies. The card acts as your identification within the scheme, granting you cashless hospitalization benefits and streamlining the process of accessing vital healthcare services.

Benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Card

Financial Safety Net: The heart of the scheme is the cashless hospitalization benefit of up to ₹5 lakhs per family per year. This coverage significantly reduces the out-of-pocket expenses that can cripple households, especially during major medical events.

Extensive Coverage: The Ayushman Card covers over 1,350 medical and surgical procedures. Additionally, it includes costs associated with pre- and post-hospitalization care, medications, diagnostics, physician and surgeon's fees, OT/ICU charges, and more.

Inclusive Care: No family member is left behind. There are no restrictions on family size or age, ensuring broad protection under a single card.

Peace of Mind: Knowing that you and your loved ones have a healthcare safety net in place provides immeasurable relief and reduces financial anxieties during stressful times.

Pan-India Flexibility: The Ayushman Card can be used at any empaneled hospital across India. This means you're not restricted by location when seeking treatment, a critical advantage in vast rural areas and for those who may need care away from home.

Pre-existing Conditions Covered: Unlike many private health insurance plans, the Ayushman Card scheme is inclusive of individuals with pre-existing conditions. You are covered from the moment you are enrolled.

How can one apply for the Ayushman Card

Verify Your Eligibility: The first step is determining if you qualify for the Ayushman Card scheme. You can do this in two ways:

Official Website: Visit the PM-JAY website and navigate to the “Am I Eligible?” section.

Common Service Centre (CSC): Locate your nearest CSC and seek assistance from a representative. They can help you check your eligibility.

Gather Your Documentation: If eligible, you’ll need to provide the following:

Aadhaar Card: Essential for identity and address verification. Ensure your Aadhaar is linked to an active mobile number.

Ration Card: To determine and list family members.

Other Documents (if applicable): This could include caste certificates, income certificates, or any additional documents specified based on your circumstances.

Registration: With your documents in order, you can register for the Ayushman Card. Common Service Centres are often convenient places for this, as they can assist with the process. Card Generation: Upon successful verification of your details, your Ayushman Card will be generated. This card will contain a unique QR code that acts as your key to accessing scheme benefits.

How to download your Ayushman Card

There are several convenient ways to download your Ayushman Card. Here’s a breakdown of each method:

Download Ayushman Card using the Official Method:

Step 1: Visit the Ayushman Bharat official website ‘pmjay.gov.in’.

Step 2: Click on ‘Menu’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Under the Portals section, select ‘Beneficiary Identification System (BIS)’.

Step 4: Click on ‘Download Ayushman Card’.

Step 5: Select the option ‘Aadhaar‘.

Step 6: Enter the details of the ‘Scheme, State, Aadhaar Number’, tick the declaration, and click on ‘Generate OTP’.

Step 7: Enter OTP and click ‘Verify’.

Step 8: Upon verification, click the ‘Ayushman Card Download’ option to download it.

Alternate Method to download Ayushman Card

Step 1: Go to the official website ‘pmjay.gov.in’.

Step 2: Click ‘Menu’ on the left side of the homepage.

Step 3: Click ‘Open Beneficiary Identification System (BIS 2.0)’ in the Portals section.

Step 4: You will be directed to the website ‘setu.pmjdy.gov.in’.

Step 5: Scroll down and click ‘Download Your Ayushman Card’.

Step 6: Enter your mobile number and sign in.

Step 7: Click ‘Verify’ for user authentication.

Step 8: Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click ‘Validate’.

Step 9: Click ‘OK’ on the popup.

Step 10: On the left side of the dashboard, click ‘Download Ayushman Card’.

Step 11: Select your ‘State’ to complete the Download Ayushman Card section.

Step 12: Select ‘Aadhaar’.

Step 13: Enter your Aadhaar Number and select ‘OTP’ for authorization.

Step 14: Click ‘Get OTP’.

Step 15: Enter the OTP received and click ‘Verify’.

Step 16: Your authentication is now complete.

Step 17: Scroll down and click ‘Download’.

Download Ayushman Card via App:

You can also download the Ayushman card using the mobile application, by following the below steps:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for ‘PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat’.

Step 2: Install the app.

Step 3: Open the application and accept the declaration.

Step 4: Click ‘Login’ to proceed.

Step 5: Select ‘Beneficiary’ on the login page and fill in the mobile number details and state.

Step 6: Enter the received OTP and proceed.

Step 7: Create a lock code and confirm it.

Step 8: Click on ‘Card Download’ to download the Ayushman Card through the app.

Note: Beneficiaries can visit their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) and provide the necessary details to obtain the Ayushman Card. CSC representatives, also known as Ayushman Mitras, assist in the verification process and help download the card.

Understanding the detailed eligibility criteria

The Ayushman Card scheme is designed to prioritize those facing economic hardship. Eligibility is carefully determined based on factors split into rural and urban categories:

Rural Areas

SECC 2011 Data: Households falling into specific deprivation categories set out in the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 automatically qualify. These categories include:

Families with only one room with ‘kucha’ walls and a ‘kucha’ roof

No adult members between the ages of 16 and 59

Female-headed households with no adult male members between ages 16 and 59

Households with disabled members and no able-bodied adult members

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) households

Landless households heavily dependent on manual casual labor

Urban Areas

Occupation-Based: The scheme covers 11 distinct occupational groups:

Ragpickers

Beggars

Domestic workers

Street vendors, cobblers, hawkers, and other service providers

Construction site workers, plumbers, masons, laborers, painters, welders, security guards

Sweepers, sanitation workers, and gardeners

Home-based workers, artisans, and handicrafts workers

Transport workers (drivers, pullers, conductors, etc.)

Shop workers, delivery assistants, helpers, peons in small establishments

Important Note: Even within these categories, additional verification and local-level criteria may further determine eligibility.

The Ayushman Bharat Card scheme is a powerful tool for ensuring the financial well-being and health of India’s most economically disadvantaged citizens. By following the steps outlined above, you can determine your eligibility and unlock the benefits of this scheme. Remember, access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right, and the Ayushman Card aims to make this right a reality for millions across India.