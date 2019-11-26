Ayodhya issue could have been resolved earlier but for vote bank politics of some parties: Modi

NEW DELHI: The Ayodhya matter could have been resolved much before but political parties which were in power earlier did not show the will to settle it as they saw it as a “vote bank” issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday in an apparent swipe at the Congress.

He also said that Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was a temporary provision in the Constitution but due to “some families”, it was considered as permanent. (AGENCIES)