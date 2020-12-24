J&K Police arrests 4 terror associates of Al-Bader, AK-56 rifle, ammunition seized

AWANTIPORA: Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora Police busted Al-Bader terror module and arrested four associates of the banned outfit.

“Based upon the specific information about the presence of terrorists of proscribed outfit Al- Bader in village Dadsara and Larmoh Awantipora, Police Awantipora with the assistance of 42RR and 130 BN CRPF launched a search operation in village Dadsara and village Larmoh during the intervening night of 23-24 December 2020,” the police said in a release.

“During the search operation, 4 persons were found in highly suspicious circumstances and during on spot questioning they admitted to having concealed the Arms and Ammunition under the heap of grass,” it said.

During the search, AK-56 rifle, AK-56 magazine, 28 AK-56 rounds and hand grenade have also been seized from their possession.

Four Al- Bader terror associates, who were arrested have been identified as Yawar Aziz Dar, Sajad Ahmad Parray, Abid Majeed Sheikh and Showkat Ahmad Dar.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Awantipora Police Station.

The investigation is underway, more arrests and recovery is expected in the case, the police said.