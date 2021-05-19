Awaam Ki Awaaz’: Srinagar doctor expresses gratitude to LG Sinha for special mention of healthcare workers in his radio talk

SRINAGAR: Dr Samreen Mushtaq, who was recently mentioned by Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha in his monthly Radio Talk ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’, has thanked Lt Governor for his encouragement of the work being done by the healthcare workers during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The second episode of Lt Governor’s monthly radio talk on May 16 (Sunday) featured corona warriors and their brave tales of the battle against the pandemic in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his monthly radio talk While sharing several inputs received from doctors, citizens, nurses, and frontline health workers for tackling the spread of the deadly virus more effectively, the Lt Governor had made a special mention of Dr. Sharmeen Mushtaq from Srinagar who had urged for strict compliance of corona protocol and stringent action against unscrupulous elements indulging in black-marketing and hoarding of medicines.

“My entire team of this health center feels motivated after appreciation from Lt Governor . We as a family feel that our sincere efforts are being watched and at the same time appreciated. We are happy to see that our efforts are being recognized at the highest level which would eventually boost the morale of the whole medical fraternity and paramedics staff to do much better during the present health crisis,” Dr Samreen said.

Dr Samreen is currently posted at New Type Primary Health Center (NTPHC) as a medical officer where they facilitate teleconsultation and provide covid-kits to people with mild covid symptoms.

She said besides providing covid-kits to the coronavirus positive patients at their homes they also provide information and awareness to the people about the covid appropriate behaviors like following of SOPs during the current pandemic.

She said that they also help the people who are at a home isolation to connect them for teleconsultation with senior doctors.

While saying the center also administers covid vaccine jabs to people, She has urged the people to go for covid vaccination as it is safe and boost the immune system of the people to help them in fighting the covid disease.