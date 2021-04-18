“Awaam ki Awaaz” programme goes On-Air: LG connects with people; shares valuable insights, suggestions received from citizens

Terms the initiative as cornerstone of establishing “Jan Bhagidari”, the core of development process in J&K

Roots of people’s participation in the governance process have now further deepened with “Awaam ki Awaaz”

Suggestions from across the UT poured in; people having their say in formulation of development policies

LG urges the people to follow Covid SOPs and extend their cooperation to Corona Warriors in this fight against the deadly virus

Government creating favourable ecosystem for budding and existing women entrepreneurs; providing global market to local handicraft products, says the LG

J&K Government working on promoting different models of online education; making villages self-sufficient: LG

JAMMU: The roots of “Jan Bhagidari” in the governance process in J&K have now further deepened with the launch of “Awaam ki Awaaz” programme, which went On-Air today on all channels of All India Radio (AIR) J&K. The telecast of the programme was also broadcast on DD Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, during the radio programme, voiced valuable insights from general public for crafting and formulating a strategy to draft development policies that are reflective of people’s aspirations, and making the governance more inclusive and sensitive to the needs of the people.

The programme is a novel initiative aimed at seeking the feedback from the public and giving them a platform to share their suggestions and views, thus making the process of governance more participatory.

The first episode of “Awaam ki Awaaz” programme received huge response from across the UT with people in big numbers tuned to their radio and television sets to witness the paradigm shift in overall governance process of which “Jan Bhagidari” is the central theme.

Since the launch of the web portal, suggestions have kept pouring in from the people from all walks of life. Out of these, some of the suggestions received special mention by the Lt Governor during the “Awaam ki Awaaz” programme broadcast today.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude to all the citizens for making valuable contributions in making the developmental process more people-centric.

Speaking on the suggestions sent by Ms. Nasira Akhtar from Khanmoh about development of small companies, promotion of women entrepreneurs and loan assistance to the entrepreneurs of J&K from Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) , the Lt Governor said that the four types of incentives extended to both small and big companies in the new Industrial Development Scheme of Rs. 28,400 crore for Jammu and Kashmir by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will benefit both new and extant industries and businesses.

We are determined to create an ecosystem for budding and existing women entrepreneurs across the Union Territory by providing financial assistance and training. A new scheme ‘Tejaswini’ was announced on International Women’s Day, under which interest free financial assistance will be provided to women between the age group of 18 to 35 years, the Lt Governor responded during the programme.

He further informed that SIDBI is in the top priority list of the administration with its two offices to be fully functional in the UT very soon.

The Lt Governor mentioned Ms. Nazneen of Srinagar, a skilled artist associated with the craft Pashmina and Kani, who made valuable suggestions for promotion of local craft. Her suggestions included ensuring special loan assistance and supply of raw material to skilled artisans associated with Kani shawls.

The Lt Governor assured all those associated with handicrafts that the administration is committed to the development and promotion of these world-class products of Jammu and Kashmir.

MoU’s have been signed with FlipKart and Amazon, besides GI tagging of various products is also being done to provide a global market to the local handicraft products. The country’s well-known design houses would also be roped in so that they can buy the products directly from the weavers”, he added.

Referring to a suggestion sent by Dr. Jasleen from Jammu for prioritizing reimbursement to cancer patients and retired government employees over the routine reimbursement; and providing incentives to the Frontline Warriors, who are serving the society selflessly in this era of Corona epidemic, the Lt Governor acknowledged the huge contribution of frontline health warriors in the fight against Covid pandemic.

The Lt Governor asked the top officers of Health Department to take Dr. Jasleen’s suggestions on priority.

On healthcare facilities, the Lt Governor observed that the Ayushman Bharat –SEHAT has been launched with a noble objective of providing universal health coverage in J&K with free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh without discrimination. He also urged everyone to get themselves registered in the health scheme at the earliest.

The Lt Governor observed that Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is also being celebrated to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of the country. The national festival holds the spirit of freedom movement and expresses gratitude to the great personalities of J&K, who have made invaluable contribution in the freedom struggle, art, literature, social service and economic development. The younger generation is also being made aware of their sacrifices and contributions.

The Lt Governor made a mention of Sh. Waqar Geelani of Baramulla who hails from the city of India’s brave-heart Maqbool Sherwani. Waqar is deeply influenced by the Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav program and intends to spread the stories of Maqbool Sherwani in folk songs to the masses. I wish him all the best for this noble initiative, added the Lt Governor.

Nipun from Jammu, a civil services aspirant, vows to reaching out to 75 next generation children of the region, and shall share 75 heroic tales of freedom struggle with them. Sh. Varun from Rajouri promised to gift 75 books on freedom struggle to the under privileged children.

Jammu and Kashmir has always been a sacred land on which Shaiva darshan, Buddhist, and Sufi philosophy flourished. We should diligently carry out our duties with utmost dedication and take pledge for the welfare of the society, the good of the country and the bright future of Jammu and Kashmir in this Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, urged the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor conveyed his best wishes to Ms. Uma Sharma from Basohli for composing 75 poems on the Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav in the next 75 weeks.

He also urged her to create a wide marketing network by connecting the people associated with Basohli paintings with the Self Help Groups during Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, and also assured full cooperation of the administration.

I am very happy to read these suggestions. Awareness among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir about cultural consciousness along with economic development shows that along with material progress, we are also aware of our traditions and spiritual values, said the Lt Governor.

While mentioning about the suggestions received from Ms. Masrat Kausar, a Baramulla resident, in the field of agriculture pertaining to starting a high-tech greenhouse, a subsidy for an anti-hail net, a model nursery in every district and at least five cold storages in every district, the Lt Governor said that some of her suggestions can be included in the policies currently underway and her other suggestions would also be looked into on priority.

Agriculture and Horticulture sector has immense growth potential and the UT administration is making all efforts to provide best facilities to our farmers, the Lt Governor remarked.

Ms. Soliha Yusuf, coach and captain of the Jammu and Kashmir Women’s Rugby team, has suggested speeding up the work on Srinagar rugby turf, basic facilities for women players, and appointing women coaches and trainings of the players abroad for International Exposure. The Lt Governor maintained that Rugby Turf and Synthetic Hockey Turf Project which were unveiled at Polo Ground last year are expected to be completed during the current financial year.

Addressing Sh. Ramdev Sharma, a senior citizen from Jammu who suggested the administration should further expand the work being done on village-centric policies, besides providing the employment to youth of the village to stop their migration to the cities, the Lt Governor maintained that the J&K Government has devised a plan for sustainable and stable development of villages.

Now, the development of the villages will be decided by the villagers themselves. This year, the funds allocation to panchayats has also been doubled. I hope all the people will come together to formulate a people-centric development plan and work with full enthusiasm for the betterment of fellow citizens, said the Lt Governor.

In the coming years, the new Industrial Development Scheme will take industries up to the block level and will go a long way in providing employment opportunities to the youth in their own areas and making villages self-sufficient, he added.

Welcoming the suggestions given by Ms. Ritu Sharma from Kishtwar for providing laptops to teachers to make online teaching a success, the Lt Governor observed that the COVID pandemic has affected the field of education and now, the offline class room has been replaced by the online class room.

Jammu and Kashmir administration is making efforts at various fronts to promote different models of online education and is taking appropriate steps in this process, maintained the Lt Governor.

COVID cases are witnessing an upsurge. Steps are being initiated to curb the spread of the virus. I urge the people to follow Covid SOPs and extend their cooperation with the Corona Warriors in this fight against the deadly virus, said the Lt Governor.

Vaccination drive is going on from the administration, but any kind of laxity can prove fatal for the whole society. We should follow the mantra given by the Hon’ble Prime Minister to fight corona – Dawai Bhi , Kadai Bhi, the Lt Governor maintained.

In this difficult period of Covid pandemic, our rural areas have emerged as role models for the whole country. Many examples have come to the fore, which make us realize that the ultimate duty of life and the greatest prayer is human service, observed the Lt Governor.

Sarpanch Balbir Kaur has built a 30-bed Quarantine Center in her Panchayat Treva in Jammu Division. Similarly, Ms. Jaituna Begum, Sarpanch of a panchayat in Ganderbal distributed free masks, ration, crop seeds and apple saplings to her panchayat, so that people would not face inconvenience in farming.

81-year-old Sh. Shankar Singh, a resident of Painthal block in Reasi district is running a small water mill, and offering a wonderful example of service by grinding grains pro bono for the needy.

The Lt Governor also mentioned Padwoman Irfana Zargar of Srinagar who selflessly started distributing free sanitary pads to women in these difficult times of Corona.

The Lt Governor extended his deepest gratitude to the doctors, medical experts, scientists, police forces and other frontline warriors engaged in the fight against Corona.

The Lt Governor also quoted a slogan given by Ms. Ritu from Kishtwar:-

“Corona ko Harana hai toh Saathi samaj se kaam Lo,

Haath Dhona, Mask Pehanna hai Zaroori Jaan Lo”.

During the programme, the Lt Governor also extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the occasion of Navratri and the holy month of Ramazan.

The Lt Governor further called upon the people of all sections of the society to participate in the mega celebrations of the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji for the next one year, for which preparations are being made across Jammu and Kashmir. He also urged the people to follow the path shown by Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Ambedkar for creating equal and just society.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone listening to this program”, concluded the Lt Governor.

Pertinently, a host of public friendly administrative initiatives have been undertaken by the Lt Governor recently, including “LG Mulaqaat” programme and “Block Diwas” which has increased the sense of administrative responsibility in the government machinery.