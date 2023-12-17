“Awaam Ki Awaaz” | J&K Is On The Move With Confidence Towards The Goal: LG Sinha 

Lt Governor calls for peoples’ participation in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to achieve 100% saturation of schemes, extension of benefits of Government schemes to all intended recipients

LG shares inspirational success stories of the citizens; directs District Administration to felicitate & extend necessary support to extraordinary and courageous women

JAMMU, Dec 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, during this month’s Awaam ki Awaaz programme, called upon the PRI members, Youth, Women Self-Help Groups, entrepreneurs, voluntary organizations and every section of the society for their active participation in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

He said: “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, largest-ever outreach initiative of the Government of India, will cover every Panchayat and Urban Local Body of J&K. Peoples’ participation is important to achieve 100% saturation of schemes, ensuring that their benefits reach all intended recipients”.

“As we stand at the sunset of 2023 and look back at the months that have passed, we see impressive growth, improved quality of life in rural and urban areas, and visible progress all around. I see J&K on the move with confidence towards the goal,” the Lt Governor said.

Sharing the inspiring success stories of the citizens, the Lt Governor made a special mention of Sh Munshi Ramji, a senior citizen from Udhampur, who has made an e-cycle using old laptop battery and e-waste.

Munshi Ramji felt motivated by the Prime Minister’s Vocal for Local and Green India Initiative and hopes to sensitize and inspire others towards green alternatives.

The Lt Governor lauded Srinagar’s Sadaf for achieving her goal of being a successful entrepreneur in-spite of her disabilities.

Sadaf’s life is a story of grit, self-belief, hard work and determination. Her competence, skills and knowledge is a source of inspiration for other citizens, he said.

The Lt Governor directed the District Administrations to felicitate extraordinary and courageous women like Bhaderwah’s Meenakshi Devi and extend them necessary support.

Meenakshi Devi, a female e-rickshaw driver, is the epitome of Nari Shakti. Despite immense challenges, she is offering hope to her family and inspiration to others facing adversity, the Lt Governor said.

Appreciating Pooja of Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, who has established her own homemade chocolate brand called ‘Smiley Chocolates’, the Lt Governor said the foray of Pooja into entrepreneurship is inspiring other women of the area to choose a courageous path and turn the challenges into opportunities.

The Lt Governor also shared the entrepreneurial journey of Javed Ahmed of Tangmarg, a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, who is inspiring the youth to become job creators, not job seekers.

He commended the efforts of Tariq Ahmed Ganie from Kulgam for realising the goal of waste to wealth economic model with a successful waste recycling unit. Tariq is not only generating employment for local youth but also building a cleaner and more sustainable future, he said.

The Lt Governor also mentioned the suggestions received from the citizens. He directed the concerned departments and officials to take appropriate action on the valuable inputs received from Jammu’s Poonam Sharma, Abdul Rashid Bhat from Ganderbal, Sanchetna from Jammu, Pulwama’s Ehsaan Khaleeq, Anil Thapa of Udhampur, Kathua’s Kanwal Singh, Noor Ud Din Khan of Baramulla, Madeena Mir of Srinagar, Saurav Sharma of Kathua and Zakir Hussain from Poonch.