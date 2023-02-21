Avoid Unnecessary Delay In Completion Of Projects Of Public Importance: Advisor Bhatnagar To Executing Agencies

Reviews progress on major healthcare infrastructure projects in J&K

JAMMU, Feb 21: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today exhorted upon the officers of various project executing agencies to expedite work on all major healthcare infrastructural projects, being executed in Jammu and Kashmir, for timely completion.

“Avoid and overcome unnecessary delays in completion of development projects of vital public importance”, Advisor emphasized upon the executing agencies while asking them to ensure removal of all impediments hampering execution of these works.

Advisor issued these directions while reviewing progress on major healthcare infrastructural projects being executed across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during a meeting held here in this regard.

Among others the meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PWD, Shailendra Kumar, Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, Chief Executive Officer Economic Reconstruction Agency, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, MD JKPCC, Director Coordination, New Medical Colleges, Chief Engineer R&B Jammu/Kashmir, Director Health Kashmir, Principals of all newly established GMC’s and other concerned officers both in person and online.

Advisor Bhatnagar sought project wise status of all ongoing projects being aided under Centrally Sponsored Schemes, PMDP and World Bank like GMCs at Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua, Doda and Rajouri, State Cancer Institute, Jammu, construction of Bone and Joint Hospital, Jammu, Rehmat-e-Alam Hospital Anantnag, Extension of Labour Block at SMGS Hospital, SDHs at Billawar, Sunderbani and Nowshera, Bone and Joint Hospital Srinagar, Additional block of LD Hospital Srinagar and other similar projects from the officers of concerned executing agencies.

Addressing the officers, Advisor directed them to adopt an action-oriented approach while executing these projects so that they are completed in time. He stressed upon them to work in mission mode and strictly adhere to given timelines. “Reduce unnecessarily delay in completion of these projects of public importance as there is no constraint of funds”, he asked the officers.

Highlighting the significance of these projects for improving healthcare system of Jammu and Kashmir, Advisor Bhatnagar stressed upon the officers to maintain greater coordination so that the bottlenecks are removed for effective execution of works. He also directed the officers to ensure timely handing over of completed projects so that these are put to use for welfare of general public.

While reviewing status of other projects, Advisor Bhatnagar asked the concerned executing agencies to expedite the pace of work so that these prestigious projects can be completed within the fixed timelines and dedicated to the public at the earliest. He maintained that these projects will revolutionize the healthcare scenario of entire Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, Director Coordination New Medical Colleges, gave a detailed presentation on progress of each project.