Avalanche Warning Issued In Jammu And Kashmir’s Ganderbal

SRINAGAR, Jan 30: The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday issued an avalanche warning in the wake of snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley, officials said. A low-danger level avalanche warning was issued to the people of the central Kashmir district, they said.

“Avalanche with low-danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 metres over Ganderbal in next 24 hours,” the officials said. The people have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders, they said.