‘Avail Limitless Opportunities In Diverse Sectors’: LG Sinha

Jammu, Feb 7 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of synthetic football turf on the outskirts of Jammu and said the state-of-the-art sports facility will be developed as per FIFA standards.

The lieutenant governor said international level sports facilities are being developed in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

Flanked by senior officials, Sinha laid the foundation stone of the turf at Jagti Migrant Camp, housing displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

The turf is set to come at a cost of Rs 5.75 crores.

Addressing the gathering here, the lieutenant governor said, “The state-of-the-art sports facility is to be developed as per FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) standards.” Sinha dedicated this vital sports project at Jagti to the community’s youth and to their contribution in nation-building.

“I urge them to avail limitless opportunities in diverse sectors and fulfill the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’, he said.

The lieutenant governor said that “it demonstrates our unwavering commitment and dedication to promote sports” in the Union Territory.

Highlighting the massive infrastructure development post 2019, Sinha said, “It has brought a sports revolution in Jammu and Kashmir. We have completed 702 sports projects.” The lieutenant governor said that multipurpose indoor sports halls have been constructed in almost every district.

“Playfields have been developed in every panchayat,” he added.

“Centres of excellence have been established in canoeing, rowing and fencing in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions,” he added.

The lieutenant governor further said floodlighting and synthetic turfing are being installed in several stadiums.

“The achievements of the Kashmiri Pandit community fill my heart with pride,” he added.