Authorities issue Traffic Advisory on VVIP visit to Rajouri

JAMMU, OCTOBER 3: Authorities today issued Traffic Advisory on the scheduled visit of Home Minister to Rajouri where he will address a public rally. As per the advisory issued by Traffic Police Office Rural Jammu, the Vehicles of Participants plying from Poonch, Surankote, Mendhar and Manjakote routes will be de-boarded at convoy ground (Yatra ground) and LMVs will be parked at Convoy ground.

Buses/Minibuses/Tata Sumos of Poonch, Surankote, Mendhar and Manjakote routes, after de-boarding the participants at convoy ground, will be returned back and parked at SKAUST ground Tandwal.

Vehicles of Participants plying from Sunderbani, Nowshera, and Kalakote routes will be de-boarded at Panj-Peer and LMVs will be parked at BSF Convoy ground/Tourism Parking (Alpha Gate).

Buses/Mini-Buses/Tata Sumo’s from Sunderbani, Nowshera, and Kalakote routes, after de-boarding the participants at Panj-Peer (Near Pir Baba Ziyarat), will be returned back and parked at Sabzi Mandi (Phalyana).

Vehicles of Participants plying from Budhal, Kandi, Palma,Kotedhara routes will be diverted from Khandli via Dhangri-Muradpur towards Panj-Peer and LMVs will be parked at BSF Convoy ground and HMVs at Sabzi Mandi (Phalyana) and those participants who want to park their vehicles near Khandli Bhadoon will be allowed to park their vehicles at Badhoon along road side.

Vehicles of Participants plying from Thanamandi, Darhal routes will be de boarded at Bella Colony and LMVs will be parked at Bella ground.

Buses/Mini-Buses/Tata Sumos from Thanamandi, Darhal routes after de-boarding the participants at Bella Colony will be returned back and parked at DIET Rajouri/FCI Parking/Sports Stadium Parking (Kheora).

Vehicles of Participants plying from Choudhary-Nar and Dhandkote routes will be de boarded and Parked at PG College Rajouri.

Vehicles of Participants plying from Gurdhan route will be de-boarded/Parked at Old Bus-Stand Rajouri.