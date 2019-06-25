Australia’s Aaron Finch executing a cover drive during his knock of 100 runs against England in WC match at London.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Australia’s Aaron Finch executing a cover drive during his knock of 100 runs against England in WC match at London.
Australia’s Aaron Finch executing a cover drive during his knock of 100 runs against England in WC match at London.

Australia’s Aaron Finch executing a cover drive during his knock of 100 runs against England in WC match at London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR