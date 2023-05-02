Australian High Commissioner Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, May 2: Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell on Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed investment opportunities in the Union Territory, especially in the horticulture and food processing sector.

The High Commissioner called on the LG at Raj Bhavan here.

“It was a pleasure to meet Hon’ble High Commissioner of Australia, Shri Barry O’Farrell AO @AusHCIndia,” the LG said in a tweet.

He said they held an excellent discussion on development in J-K and investment opportunities in the Union Territory, particularly in the horticulture and food processing sector.