Australia sanctions 14 Russian companies

Canberra, Apr 14: Australia has imposed new sanctions against 14 Russian companies, including Gazprom, Transneft, Rostelecom, RusHydro, according to an updated list of sanctioned individuals and legal entities on the website of the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

According to the list, restrictions were introduced against Kamaz, the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Sevmash, Alrosa, Sovcomflot, Russian Railways and other companies. (UNI)