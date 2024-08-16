ATS Homekraft hands over flats to 5 families of soldiers martyred in Pulwama attack

New Delhi, Aug 16 : Realty firm ATS Homekraft on Friday said it has handed over apartments to five families of CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama terror attack in early 2019.

In a statement, ATS Homekraft said, on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, the company has “handed over possession of flats to five families of the Pulwama Attack martyrs”.

The families have received their new homes at its project ‘ATS Happy Trails’ in Greater Noida.

The company had pledged to provide these flats in March 2019 as a tribute to these brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

In March 2019, realtors’ apex body CREDAI had pledged to give at least 30 flats to the families of CRPF personnel who were martyred in the attack. ATS had pledged 5 flats to families.

“It is an honour and privilege to deliver homes to the families of our brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. Providing these homes is a small token of our gratitude for their immense sacrifice. We hope this gesture brings some solace to the families and strengthens their resolve,” ATS Group’s Chairman Getamber Anand said. (PTI )