“Atrangi” Akshay Kumar At His Candid Best

MUMBAI: Our Instagram feed just got more atrangi courtesy Sara Ali Khan and the man who features in her post – Akshay Kumar. On Monday, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of her Atrangi Re co-star Akshay Kumar, who can be seen sitting bejeweled in colourful outfit in the picture.

He can also be seen wearing a turban on his head and can be seen holding a rose in his hand. Akshay’s expression is a cherry on the cake. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Sara Ali Khan wrote: “Because it can’t get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan – Mr Kumar it is.” (AGENCY)