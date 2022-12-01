ATM guard held for withdrawing amount using customer card in J&K’s Pulwama

SRINAGAR, Dec 1: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an ATM guard, who was allegedly withdrawing money using the card of a customer in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police said on November 14, 2022 Police Station Rajpora received a written complaint from one Mohammad Yousuf, a resident of Tujan stating therein that an amount of Rs 28,000 has been stolen/withdrawn from his account by an unknown person.

A case was registered at Police Station Rajpora and investigation started during which a special team was constituted with the help of technical resources.

Police said it came to fore that the amount has been withdrawn by using his ATM card at Dalipora ATM machine by the accused person wearing a mask .

Further Investigation led to identification of a suspect identified as Shabir Ahmad Poswaal (ATM Guard at Pakherpora ATM ) a resident of Sonabanjr Rajpora who was brought in for the questioning and during sustained interrogation he confessed his crime and on his disclosure stolen money of Rs 28, 000 and four other ATM cards belonging to different customers recovered.

Further investigations are going on, police said. (Agencies)