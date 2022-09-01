Athletics team leaves for North Zone C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: J&K Junior Athletics team consisting of 18 athletes and two officials left for Karnal Haryana to represent J&K Union Territory in 33rd North Zone Junior Athletics Championship 2022, scheduled to be held at Karan Stadium, Karnal from September 2 to 4.

Before leaving for the North Zone Championship, the screening committee conducted the screening of the team under the overall supervision of Ashok Singh Divisional Sports Officer (Jammu) J&K Sports Council in the presence of Manager Indoor Sports Complex Jammu, Satish Gupta and Sharat Chander Singh general secretary J&K Amateur Athletics Association.

Team: Gourav Roy, Ajay Kumar, Tanvir Singh, Nazakat Hussain, Jhanvi Sharma, Sakshi Thakur, Tinku Kumar, Rahul Sharma, Ritik Sharma, Sulakshya Singh, Sara, Adetya, Abhijeet, Sorav Singh, Vishal Sharma, Nikhil Kumar, Tanvi Kohli, Shivani Thakur, Sahil Kumar and Arjun Singh Saini,

Rajesh Kumar and Gurcharan Singh will accompany the team as manager and coach respectively.