Dashmesh Hockey Club, Khalsa Club script wins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: Dashmesh Hockey Club defeated MBS Hockey Club Simbal Camp in Hockey J&K Open League Men Championship, organised by Hockey J&K at KK Hakku Stadium, here today.

On the 4th day of the championship, the first match was played between Dashmesh Hockey Club and MBS Hockey Club. The closely contested match was won by Dashmesh Club by 1 goal to nil.

The solitary goal was scored by Rajveer Singh, captain of the team by converting a penalty corner in the 57th minute of the match.

The second match was played between Akali Kour Singh Hockey Club and Khalsa Club, which was won by Khalsa Club by a margin of 11goals to nil.

Satpal Singh, Manager KK Hakku Stadium introduced the teams, while Rajeev Sharma, president Hockey J&K was the chief guest of today’s matches.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts of Hockey J&K for bringing up the level of Hockey in J&K. He further added that Jammu has the potential to produce good players of Hockey and Hockey J&K is doing its best in this direction.

The matches were officiated by Jaswinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, Angat Singh and Jagjeet Singh, while Dalwinder Singh, Geeta and Palwinder Singh were the technical officials of the match.