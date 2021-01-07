Ather Energy launches upgraded EV scooter ‘Ather 450X’ in 16 new markets across country

HYDERABAD: As part of phase-2 of expansion, Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer, on Thursday announced the launching of the Ather 450X in 16 additional cities – Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow and Siliguri in the country.

Ather Energy is now fast tracking its plans to meet the national demand for the vehicle and by Q1 2021, Ather 450X will be available across 27 cities in India, the Company said in a release here.

Ather will be opening up in these cities in a staggered manner by Q1 2021 and will begin by setting up test rides to let consumers experience the vehicle. (AGENCIES)