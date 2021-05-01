ATF dearer by seven per cent

New Delhi, May 1: Aviation fuel in the country has become dearer by up to seven per cent from Saturday.

According to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, the largest domestic oil marketing company, Aviation Turbine Fuel in Delhi has been priced at Rs 61,690.28 per Kilo litre in Delhi from May 1, 2021. Last month ATF price in the capital city was Rs 57,805.28. Thus airline operators have to pay 6.72 per cent more which may result in a hike in airfares.

The cost of ATF in Mumbai has increased by Rs 3,912.75 (seven per cent) to Rs 59,822.90 per Kilo litre. Similarly, in Kolkata and Chennai aviation fuel price is up by 6.30 per cent and 6.84 per cent respectively. In Kolkata, it has been priced at Rs 66,245.74 per Kilo litre whereas in Chennai airlines will have to pay Rs 63,095.36 per Kilo litre.

OMCs revise ATF prices on a monthly basis and new prices are generally effective from the 1st of every month.

