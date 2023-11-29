Atal Dulloo Is J&K’s New Chief Secretary

JAMMU, Nov 29: The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed 1989 batch IAS officer Atal Dulloo as the new chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir consequent upon the retirement of the incumbent A.K.Mehta.

An order issued by the ministry on Wednesday read, “Consequent upon the superannuation of Sh A.K.Mehta IAS (AGMUT:1988) on 30-11-2023 and repatriation from central deputation, Sh Atal Dulloo IAS (AGMUT:1988) is hereby appointed as chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir w.e.f. 01-12-2023 or from date of assumption of charge, whichever is later and until further orders”.

Known for his integrity and discipline, Dulloo has successfully held various assignments in J&K in the past.