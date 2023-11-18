At Trade Summit, Piyush Goyal resonates PM Modi’s call for “collective voice of Global South”

In a resounding address to the Trade Ministers’ session at the 2nd Voice of the Global South Summit, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for the “collective voice of the Global South” to reverberate in global dialogues.

The Second Voice of the Global South Summit was held virtually on Friday.

“PM Narendra Modi has underscored the need for the collective voice of Global South to be heard whenever and wherever the world looks for solutions to global challenges,” Union Minister Goyal said, addressing the summit.