At Minus 5.3, J&K’s Srinagar Records Season’s Coldest Night So Far

An official of the Meteorological (MeT) Department here said, “With minus 5.3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far.

“Gulmarg had minus 5.5 and Pahalgam minus 5.3 as the minimum temperature.

“Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 12.2, Kargil minus 9.6 and Drass minus 10.9 as the minimum temperature today.

“Jammu had 7.3, Katra 6.6, Batote 1.7, Bhaderwah minus 0.2 and Banihal minus 1.2 as the minimum temperature”.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ begins each year on December 21 and ends on January 30. (Agencies)