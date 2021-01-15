At least 42 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings

MAMUJU (INDONESIA): A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia’s Sulawesi island just after midnight, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least 42 people.

More than 600 people were injured by the magnitude 6.2 quake, which sent people fleeing their homes in the darkness on Friday. Authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas.

There were reports of many people trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes and buildings. (AGENCIES)