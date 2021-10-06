At least 1st dose to everyone by Oct 15

I t is really commendable to embarking upon 100 per cent coverage of the eligible population in respect of COVID vaccination by October 15 in Jammu and Kashmir and likewise, there should be fixing of targets at district levels for the 2nd dose to have 100 percent vaccination by November end or by early December this year. That achievement shall earn the UT a rank at the national level in respect of fighting the menacing challenge of COVID in an appropriate way. Last reports about the COVID cases being 102 in the entire UT , 81 from Kashmir and 21 from Jammu regions respectively while on comparative basis may look extremely encouraging, however, the same calls for continuous caution and strict observance of COVID appropriate behaviour and precautionary guidelines. Let the positivity rate be brought still lower than the current 0.21 % on daily basis as against the daily national average of 1.49 % due to taking such measures of universal vaccination and precautionary guidelines. Since most of the freshly reported cases are from visiting tourists, entry points need to be put under thorough vigil to prevent any spread in Jammu and Kashmir. Door to door contact, weekly campaigns and similar ways to mobilise and motivate the remaining people for vaccination and pressing into service all available resources will bring about enviably better results