ASTI demands enquiry against I/c PP SIDCO

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: Association of Small and Tiny Industries (ASTI) has demanded action against In-Charge of police post SIDCO, Phase-1, Sub Inspector Menu Sharma for harassing unnecessarily the industry involved in manufacturing and supply of essential commodities i.e. medical and surgical items.

Addressing a press conference at Exhibition Ground (Jammu), president of the Association, Harbinder Singh said that local industry involved in manufacturing of medical and surgical items and supply of essential service products is being harassed by police in industrial complex, Phase-1, SIDCO Samba.

Singh said that in a recent incident, In-Charge police post SIDCO, Phase-1, Samba, challaned industry members involved in manufacturing of medical/surgical items without giving any reason. He said that the Incharge police post SIDCO challaned the vehicle carrying medical/surgical cotton and bandages to be delivered at hospital, without giving any proper reason of challan and refused to mention anything on the Challan.

He urged the LG administration to take a serious note of the issue being faced by the industry involved in manufacturing and supply of medical/essential products and services. Singh demanded an enquiry into the matter and strict action against the police officer.