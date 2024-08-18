Assembly Polls | Congress Appoints Gokul Butail As War Room Chairperson For J&K

JAMMU, Aug 18: The Congress has appointed senior leader Gokul Butail as war room chairperson for Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held in three phases.

Follow The Daily Excelsior Channel On WhatsApp

According to a press release, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the party president has approved the revised proposal for the appointment of war room chairpersons for Maharashtra, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir for the upcoming assembly elections, with immediate effect:

Per statement, senior leader Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy has been appointed the war room chairperson for Maharashtra, Naveen Sharma for Haryana and Gokul Butail for Jammu and Kashmir.

It added that Sasikanth Senthil will continue to be then national war room chairman.