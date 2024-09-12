Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir

Sir,

The upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will indeed be significant, as they mark the first elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which changed the region’s special status. Holding the elections in three phases aims to ensure security and orderly conduct, given the region’s historical context.

With different political parties actively campaigning, the election outcomes could potentially reflect the current political sentiments and have implications for the central ruling party, the NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from New Delhi. The results, set to be announced on October 8, will be closely watched for signs of how the electorate views the changes since 2019 and the overall governance of the region.

Dr S K Raina

Port Blair, India

Sir,

The upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are laden with complex dynamics, reflecting the region’s unique political landscape.

The alliance between Congress, National Conference, and CPM, excluding the PDP, could lead to fragmented opposition, potentially benefiting the BJP’s efforts to expand its influence in the Valley. Additionally, the emergence of Engineer Rashid and the possible entry of Jamaat-e-Islami into the electoral fray introduces new variables that could reshape voter behavior, especially in the Kashmir Valley. These developments underscore the need for vigilant analysis and strategic foresight by all political stakeholders.

The elections, while a significant step in restoring democratic processes, also present challenges that must be navigated with care to ensure fair representation and stability in this sensitive region.

Sandeep Sharma

Jammu

Sir,

Election in UT of Jammu and Kashmir is moving ahead with full vigour and vitality. Different political parties have planned their manifestoes in such a way so as to woo more and more voters in their favour. In our democracy people are free to vote the candidate of their choice. In todays Assembly elections separatists have also filed their nomination papers for contesting the election which is a welcoming gesture. Better late than never. Their participation in the democratic process shows the transformation of the political atmosphere of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Democracy is now flourshing day in and day out in Jammu and Kashmir.

A large number of candidates have filed their nomination papers and have begun convassing to attract the voters in their favour. In this election majority of the candidates are young and are also highly qualified. In our Democracy people are source of power. They are masters of the key. At this time they can better judge the candidate who can fulfill their aspirations, who is dedicated one and man of integrity too. Anti national elements need to be eliminated and debarred from contesting elections.Those who violate the MCC also need to be punished. Unity and integrity of the country have not to be compromised by the electorate.

S N Raina

Jammu