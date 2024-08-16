Assembly elections in Haryana to be held on October 1; counting on October 4

New Delhi, August 16: The Elections to the 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 1 and the counting of votes will take place on October 4, Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar announced on Friday.

While addressing the press conference in the national capital, the Chief Election Commissioner said that “Assembly Elections will be held in one phase; voting on October 1. Counting of votes will take place on October 4.”

Meanwhile, in Haryana, there are a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crores are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters.

“There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, of which 73 are general, SC-17 and ST-0. There will be a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crore are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters. The electoral roll of Haryana will be published on August 27, 2024,” the Chief Election Commissioner said.

The last day to file the nominations of Haryana will be September 12. The date of scrutiny of the nominations is September 13. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures will be September 16.

Soon after the announcement of polls, BJP leader Anil Vij said, “It is a good thing that elections in Haryana will be held on October 1. Our party and workers are ready to contest the elections…”

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda also said that the Congress is ready for the polls.

Hooda said, “Congress is ready and people of all sections have decided to bring Congress to power.”

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said, “We welcome it and Congress is ready. Congress will form the government with a 2/3rd majority…” (AGENCIES)