Aspirants of H&ME Deptt protest, demand release of final selection list

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: The aspirants of Health and Medical Education Department staged a protest today, demanding final selection list of the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) examination held last year.

A large number of aspirants who had appeared in the exams and found place in final merit list assembled near Press Club to register their protest over ordinate delay in releasing the final selection list. While holding banners and placards, they shouted slogans and demanded release of final selection list.

“Around 1400 candidates had applied last year for various posts of Health & Medical Education Department advertised by J&K Service Selection. The written exam was conducted on August 21 and result was declared in October after which document verification was completed till December ending but now more than 3 months have passed and the final selection has yet not been released,” said a protesting aspirant.

He said many of the aspirants, who qualified the examination, left the private and contractual jobs in the hope of early release of the final selection list. However, he said, some miscreants, for their vested interests, are trying to delay the declaration of the final selection list in order to ensure illegal extension of the contractual employees.

“We appeal Lieutenant Governor led administration and Health and Medical Education department to look into the matter so that the aspirants could heave a sigh of relief,” the protesters said while adding that they will become over-aged waiting for the final selection list which is being delayed.