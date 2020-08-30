Asking states to borrow is “skewed idea”: Deve Gowda on GST shortfall

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday termed as a “skewed idea” the Centre’s suggestion that states can go for borrowing to make up for the GST shortfall and said it cannot be seen shirking its responsibility.

The JD(S) patriarch also said that the GST Council meeting held last week appeared to have further disturbed the already delicate relationship between the states and the Central Government.

“The Centre’s suggestion that the states should borrow to make good the expected shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in GST compensation this year has, expectedly, not gone down well,” Gowda said in a statement. (AGENCIES)