Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden In Srinagar Will Showcase 4 New Varieties This Year

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Mar 2: Asia’s largest Tulip garden on the foothills of Zabarwan in Srinagar will showcase four new varieties of tulips this year apart from over 15 lakh blossomed bulbs, officials said.

We have imported four new tulip varieties from Holland which will add more charisma to the garden, Deputy Director Floriculture Ikhlas Shayiq said.

The four new varieties of tulips with a rainbow of colors – Cap Knowya, Sweet heart, Hamilton and Christmas dream have all been imported from Holland and would be added in the sprawling garden this year, he said.

Usually 68 colourful varieties of tulip bulbs besides eye-catching flowers of Daffodil, Hyacinth, Muscari, spring blooming shops and trees in the garden remain the eye-catching attractions for the visitors, he said adding, the new four will add an additional glamour to the garden.

More than 300 gardeners are presently working tirelessly at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden spread across an area of over 30 hectares on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar to make it more attractive for the visiting tourists before its official opening.

He said if the weather remains favourable and temperature stays above 15 degree Celsius the tulip bulbs would blossom soon. The decision on the opening date of the garden has not been taken so far. The garden was put through for the tourists last year on March 23.

The garden last year saw a record number of 3.60 lakh visitors including foreigners from all across the world for the first time since the garden was first opened in 2007.

Shayiq said the water channel which was existing only in the middle of the garden has been extended to the top of the terrace. Besides, a number of fountains have been added to make the environment look more mesmerizing.

He said a high rise fountain has also been installed at the top of the garden which would add jewel into the nature of the garden. Shayak said that wheelchairs for the specially abled people and senior citizens will also be available besides other facilities for the visiting tourists.

Some green spaces have also been developed in the garden for the visitors to relax.